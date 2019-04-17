Samantha Manjon, a sophomore at Saint Thomas More Academy, was awarded an honorable mention ribbon in the third annual Delaware High School Photography Contest for her entry “Olympic Stadium.”

Samantha’s photograph was displayed with the other Delaware High School students being recognized at the 86th Wilmington International Exhibition of Photography.

The photo is of the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece. The photo was taken on a family vacation this past summer.

The Delaware High School Photography Contest was open to all high school students in ninth through 12th grade in Delaware. The contest was sponsored by Delaware Photographic Society and Morris James LLP. Entries were judged by a panel of three judges, members of the Delaware Photographic Society.

