The Kent County Master Gardeners’ spring workshops will continue with three workshops in May.

— Create Your Own Container: 5-6:30 p.m. May 7, Delaware State University Outreach & Research Center, 884 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna. This is a quick review of the principles of container gardening with hands-on planting experience. Soil and plant materials are provided; bring a 10-to-12-inch container, gardening gloves and hand tools. Cost is $20.

— Gardening 101: Ask a Master Gardener: 1-2:30 p.m. May 13, University of Delaware Paradee Center, 69 Transportation Circle, Dover. A panel of Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about lawns, vegetable gardening, trees and flowers. Guests can bring mystery plant or diseased plant samples for identification and solutions. Free.

— Container Gardening: 10 a.m. to noon, May 15, UDel Paradee Center. This is a free presentation on container gardening followed by planting containers. Guests should bring gloves and hand tools.

For more, visit bit.ly/2GuquX4.