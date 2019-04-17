The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Administration held a community meeting April 16 at the Troop, 3759 S. State St., Camden.

Troopers gave an overview of the work done by the men and women of DSP Troop 3 in 2018. Achieving a 36.1% reduction in robberies, a 28.1% reduction in burglaries, a 21% reduction in thefts and a 31.3% reduction in fatal crashes exemplifies the work troopers are doing.

Another success in Kent County was the conclusion of a two-year investigation into a drug-trafficking organization. The organization was responsible for distribution of cocaine and marijuana in and around the Kent County area. The multi-jurisdictional investigation began in June 2016 and concluded with the arrest or indictment of 20 individuals on more than 200 felony charges. The operation included three phases: an active warrant round-up phase targeting individuals wanted by law enforcement agencies; a proactive criminal enforcement phase targeting drug distribution and street crime; and a follow-up community resource and assistance phase. For more on that operation, visit bit.ly/2IpTjWO.

Equally important are measures to suppress and prevent crime through Troop 3’s community outreach and engagement efforts. In 2018, Troop 3 embarked on community-based programs to build trust, open lines of communication, foster positive and open relationships that are inclusive of all citizens and the police, aimed at crime reduction and making communities safer.

Programs such as State Troopers actively Reaching Students, Honorary Commander, Community Café’s, It’s “Cool” to go back to School and having Mounted Patrol Unit units on horseback in many communities allow troopers to engage the community in nontraditional law enforcement ways that leads to a better understanding of the Delaware State Police, builds trust amongst comminutes and legitimizes the troopers’ role as law enforcement officers while providing a better understanding of the various cultures that exist within communities across Kent County.

For more, visit bit.ly/2XlgRiK.