McDaniel College student Joshua Davis, of Wyoming, will perform in the Student African Drum Ensemble and "Making Rock" Showcase at 7 p.m. May 2 in Decker Center Forum at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, Maryland.

The performance is free and open to the public.

The Student African Drum Ensemble is under the direction of McDaniel music department faculty member Pape Demba "Paco" Samb, a "Senegalese griot," or West African historian, storyteller, singer, poet, dancer and/or musician. Among the pieces that the group will perform are "Kuku," "Lambaa," "Macaru," "Mengani," "Trebaa" and "Ngree."

Students in the "Making Rock" course at McDaniel, who spent the spring semester learning how to play instruments in a real rock band setting, will also be featured. The course is taught by music faculty member Roxanne Wehking.

Songs that the "Making Rock" students plan to perform include The Beatles' "Twist and Shout," B.B. King's "The Thrill is Gone," Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode," Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love," Cheap Trick's "I Want You to Want Me," Elvis Presley's "Blue Suede Shoes" and Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love."

The Student African Drum Ensemble and "Making Rock" group also plan to collaborate on one song.

For more, call 410-857-2599 or visit mcdaniel.edu.