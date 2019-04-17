The Medical Society of Delaware and the Pennsylvania Medical Society agreed to join forces to explore the development of a joint approach to pursue value-based care arrangements for physicians in their respective states.

MSD’s subsidiary, the Medical Network Management Services of Delaware and PAMED’s subsidiary, The Care Centered Collaborative will collectively identify a pathway for the development of a unique regional enterprise dedicated to improving access to quality care, reducing costs and improving both patient satisfaction and physician satisfaction in both states. A mutual goal of this initiative will be to provide improved data and analytics resources, enhanced population health management capabilities and augmented care coordination functions through their technology partner, HealthEC.

The agreement will foster improvements to address the current inefficient and segmented care delivery for patients in primary care as well as specialty settings.