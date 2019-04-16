William Willis donated $15,000 to the Air Mobility Command Museum Foundation on behalf of himself and his wife, Mary.

A World War II B-24 nose turret gunner, Willis was shot down in February 1945 over Holland and spent two months in a German prisoner of war camp until he was liberated in April 1945. The funds will be used to support the Air Mobility Command Museum in its mission as an aviation and aerospace, education, scientific, cultural, historical and inspirational facility for the general public and the Air Force community.