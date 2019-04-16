Ralph L. Taylor Jr. has won the general election for Dover city council's Second District

Dover businessman and former city police officer Ralph L. Taylor Jr. beat out three challengers Tuesday night to take the vacant Second District seat on Dover city council.

Taylor, 53, won 148 of the 249 votes cast, taking 59.44 percent of the vote. Following up was Albert W. “Bill” Holmes Jr., with 81 votes, or 32.53 percent, Anthony Egipciaco Jr. with 16 votes, or 6.43 percent, and Faye White, who polled four votes or 1.61 percent of the total.

There are 7,003 eligible voters in the Second District, meaning only 3.5 percent of those who could vote decided to do so.

Taylor replaces former councilman Brian Lewis, who resigned after winning the general election for Kent County sheriff.

He will take office during the council’s annual town meeting on May 13.

The Second was the only district in the city where there was more than one candidate for the position.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen and councilmen Matt Lindell, Scott Cole, and Roy Sudler faced no opposition and automatically won additional terms in office.

After the results were announced, Taylor said his victory will require him to resign as a member of the Capital School District Board of Education, a position he has held for the past four years.

After getting some rest, Taylor said he intends to meet with city officials to get up to speed on the municipal budget and other aspects of Dover’s internal operations.