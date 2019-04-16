It is one of three gun measures introduced in the state Senate.

These specific firearms are defined as weapons prohibited for sale by Senate Bill 68. Certain exceptions are included in the bill, including the ability to keep any legally owned at the time the bill became law, and the ability to inherit legally owned guns.

American Arms Spectre da Semiautomatic carbine

Avtomat Kalashnikov semiautomatic rifle in any format, including the AK-47 in all forms

Algimec AGM-1 type semi-auto

AR 100 type semi-auto

AR 180 type semi-auto

Argentine L.S.R. semi-auto

Australian Automatic Arms SAR type semi-auto

Auto-Ordnance Thompson M1 and 1927 semi-automatics

Barrett light .50 cal. semi-auto

Beretta AR70 type semi-auto, 93R pistol

Bushmaster semi-auto rifle, pistol

Calico models M-100 and M-900

CIS SR 88 type semi-auto

Claridge HI TEC pistol, C-9 carbines

Colt AR-15, CAR-15 and all imitations except Colt AR-15 Sporter H-BAR rifle

Daewoo MAX 1 and MAX 2, also known as AR 100, 110C, K-1 and K-2

Dragunov Chinese-made semi-auto

Famas semi-auto (.223 caliber)

Feather AT-9 semi-auto

FN LAR and FN FAL assault rifle

FNC semi-auto type carbine

F.I.E./Franchi LAW 12, SPAS 12 assault shotgun

Steyer-AUG-SA semi-auto, tactical pistol

Galil models AR and ARM semi-auto

Heckler and Koch HK-91 A3, HK-93 A2, HK-94 A2 and A3 and MP5K, MP7, SP-89 and VP70 pistol

Holmes model 88 shotgun, MP-83 pistol

Manchester Arms “Commando” MK-45, MK-9

Mandell TAC-1 semi-auto carbine

Mossberg model 500 Bullpup assault shotgun

Sterling Mark 6

P.A.W.S. carbine, pistol

Ruger mini-14 tactical rifle

SIG 550/551 assault rifle (.223 caliber)

SKS with detachable magazine

AP-74 Commando type semi-auto

Springfield Armory BM-59, SAR-48, G3, SAR-3, M-21 sniper rifle and M1A, excluding the M1 Garand

Street sweeper assault-type shotgun

Striker 12 assault shotgun in all formats

Unique F11 semi-auto type

Daewoo USAS 12 semi-auto shotgun

UZI 9mm carbine or rifle, pistol

Valmet M-76 and M-78 semi-auto

Weaver Arms “Nighthawk” semi-auto carbine, pistol

Wilkinson Arms 9mm semi-auto “Terry,” “Linda” pistol

AA Arms AP-9 pistol

D Max Industries pistol

EKO Cobra pistol

Encom MK-IV, MP-9 and MP-45 pistol

Ingram MAC 10/11 pistol and variations, including the Partisan Avenger and the SWD Cobray

Intratec TEC-9/DC-9 pistol in any centerfire variation

Skorpion pistol

Spectre double action pistol (Sile, F.I.E., Mitchell)

Stechkin automatic pistol



