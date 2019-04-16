The Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists that Delmarva Central Railroad will be repaving and performing general maintenance on their railroad crossing on Route 300/Sudlersville/Wheatleys Pond Road between South Carter Road and Sunnyside Road, Clayton.

The work is scheduled to occur from 5 a.m. April 22 until 11:59 p.m. April 26.

The northbound detour route is Route 300 Sudlersville/Wheatleys Pond Road to Sunnyside Road to South Carter Road and to Route 300 Sudlersville/Wheatleys Pond Road.

The southbound detour route is Route 300 Sudlersville/Wheatleys Pond Road to South Carter Road to Sunnyside Road and to Route 300 Sudlersville/Wheatleys Pond Road.

The northbound truck detour route is Route 300 Sudlersville/Wheatleys Pond Road to Route 42 to U.S. 13 and to Route 300 Sudlersville/Wheatleys Pond Road.

The southbound truck detour route is Route 300 Sudlersville/Wheatleys Pond Road to U.S. 13 to Route 42 and to Route 300 Sudlersville/Wheatleys Pond Road.

Detour signage will be posted.