NASCAR fans can try Delaware-themed food selections ranging from scrapple to crab cakes next month as part of Dover International Speedway’s 50th Anniversary celebrations, track officials announced April 15.

As part of a collaboration with SoDel Concepts, a restaurant group based in Rehoboth Beach, the Monster Mile designed a special concession menu featuring many First State favorites for the May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway, including the “Gander RV 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 5.

The new offerings are presented in collaboration with Delaware on Tap, the Delaware Tourism Office’s smartphone application guide to the state’s craft beverage makers. The free download from the App Store and Google Play connects more than 30 breweries, wineries, distilleries, meaderies and cideries, features information on events, tours and transportation and offers a prize to users who visit 10 sites.

The Delaware-themed selections, available in a centralized location outside the track’s frontstretch grandstand, will include:

— Delaware Destroyer: Waffle-cut fries, crab béchamel, white cheddar, scallions, bacon and Old Bay seasoning.

— Fried Softshell Sandwich: Buttermilk flash fried softshell crab, arugula, corn relish, tartar and a potato roll.

— Jimmie Jam: Hand-crafted griddled scrapple, foot long hot dog, fresh lobster and apple slaw.

— Miles Stop ‘N Go Pork Rinds: Bag of flash-fried pork rinds with nacho cheese spice.

— Monster Mile Street Fries: Waffle-cut fries, chorizo sloppy joe, pico de gallo, cotija, lime mayo, cilantro and crushed Doritos.

— Pit Stop Southern Boiled Peanuts: Southern shrimp boil peanuts, creole spices;

— Slingshot Scrapple Grilled Cheese: Scrapple, American cheese, fried egg and white bread;

— Sticky Icky Fried Rice Bowl: Fried chicken morsels, shaved vegetables, fried egg and special sauce.

— The Ricky Bobby: Shake and bake fried chicken, hand-blended dry seasonings, cole slaw, buttermilk aioli and potato roll.

— Turn 1 Delaware Half Smoke: Pork and beef link, sauerkraut and beer mustard.

Delaware-based restaurants, food trucks, tents and concession stands will also be on hand throughout the weekend, including Zogg’s Sea Hogg food truck, featuring tacos, cabbage wraps, po boys and mac and cheese; Top Five BBQ Bakery food truck, featuring traditional barbecue favorites, including pulled chicken nachos and brisket; Wildwich food truck, offering various hot and cold sandwiches, salads, soups and sides; Sherri’s Crab Cakes, serving crab cakes made with lump and jumbo lump crab meat along with special spices; Bunting’s Popcorn, offering kettle corn, movie popcorn, pretzel dogs and cotton candy; Frankie’s Monster Mile Café, Dover Downs’ mobile restaurant, with its many Italian treats, along with two bar and seating options, available in Victory Plaza; Grotto Pizza, a favorite at the Delaware beaches and beyond; and Rita’s Water Ice, serving cold treats for sunny days in the grandstands.

Draft beers from First State breweries Fordham & Dominion, in Dover, Mispillion River Brewing, in Milford, and Blue Earl Brewery, in Smyrna — all of which are part of Delaware on Tap — will also be available during the track’s 50th Anniversary Bash from 3-7 p.m. May 4 at the Xfinity Stage in Victory Plaza. Dover worked with Fordham & Dominion over the winter to produce Splash & Go, a special, easy-drinking anniversary lager available for purchase all weekend long.

Maryland-based vendors include Smoke, Rattle & Roll, of Centreville, Maryland, serving tacos, nachos, mac and cheese and BBQ sandwiches with topping options of chicken, pork or brisket; and Kona Ice of Bel Air, of Street, Maryland, with top flavors including lucky lime, island rush and monster mango.

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on May 3 and the “Allied Steel Buildings 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on May 4.

The special food options are just part of Dover’s planned 50th Anniversary celebrations surrounding the May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

For more, visit doverspeedway.com, dovermotorsports.com, visitdelaware.com and sodelconcepts.com.