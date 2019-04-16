The Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover, will host a “Behind the Scenes” tour of the archives at 1:30 p.m. May 4 during the annual Dover Days celebration.

If a person was born, married or attended public school in Delaware, the Delaware Public Archives will receive the information that documents these important events.

This annual tour of the building offers the public a rare opportunity to learn more about the role of the DPA and see how the Archives preserves and protects the records that are important to every Delawarean.

“Many people who have toured the archives are surprised by the amount of documents and photographs that are stored at the facility,” said DPA Director Stephen M. Marz. “Because the Delaware Public Archives serves as the official government repository for state, county and local government records, the archives is well known as a valuable resource for researchers, genealogists and historians.”

The program is free to the public and will last approximately one hour.

For more, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@delaware.gov.