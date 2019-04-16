The Delaware 4-H program recently held their annual State 4-H Horse Bowl.

Twenty-two teams comprised of youth ages 8-19 participated in the equine knowledge-based quiz bowl competition held at Lake Forest North Elementary in Felton.

The Delaware 4-H Horse Advisory Committee, a group composed of 4-H volunteers from all three Delaware counties that are dedicated to providing quality 4-H horse programs to members, sponsors the annual event.

The 4-H members competed on teams of up to four individuals and teams are divided into competition brackets based on age for the double-elimination event. The 4-H volunteer adult leaders coached young people in the months leading up to the competition to prepare them using specified resource materials. Forty-eight Delaware 4-H volunteers assisted with the Horse Bowl event.

Official judges for the competition included Sara Brown Deason, Megan Pleasanton and Kay Betts.

The top three teams in the beginner (ages 8-10) division were:

— First place: Happy Farm Munchkins, Country Clovers 4-H Club, Sussex County. Team members are Emily Davis and Angelo Retzos; coach is Suzanne Davis.

— Second place: Rhinestone Cowgirls, Peach Blossom 4-H Club, Kent County. Team members are Savannah Messick, Blayne Tucker, Maggie Wieber and Meredith Schiff; coach is Kacie Messick.

— Third place: East Coast Prancing Ponies, East Coast 4-H Club, Sussex County. Team members are Claire Lopez, Chloe Wilkerson and Maren Edwards; coach is Jodie Gravenor.

The top three teams in the junior (ages 11-13) division were:

— First place: Happy Riders, Country Clovers 4-H Club, Sussex County. Team members are Danielle Eisemann, Hailey Smith and Chloe Megee; coach is Jen deGiovanni.

— Second place: Happy View Clovers, Country Clovers 4-H Club, Sussex County. Team members are Cate Reilly, Eddie Noon and Sophie Noon, coach is Wendy Megee.

— Third place: East Coast Magnificent Mares: East Coast 4-H Club, Sussex County. Team members are Anna Lopez, Ryleigh Archer, Tori Smith and Abby Sparpaglione, coach is Heather Smith.

The top three teams in the senior (ages 14-19) division were:

— First place: East Coast Buckin’ Beauties, East Coast 4-H Club, Sussex County. Team members are Autumn Lenhart, Emma Sparpaglione and Rebecca Arpie, coach is Jackie Arpie.

— Second place: Bays & Greys, Hearts 4 Horses 4-H Club, Kent County. Team members are Sierra Kane, Madison Poore, Rylie Ridgely and Wyatt Long, coach is Tina Kane.

— Third place: Westville 4-H Club, Kent County. Team Members are Caroline Allen and Olivia Gaines, coaches are Jamie Hilvers and Andrea Keen.

For more, contact a local 4-H extension office. In New Castle County, call 831-8965. In Kent County, call 730-4000. In Sussex County, call 856-7303.