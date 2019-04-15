The April 15 Greater Hockessin Area Development Association meeting will feature a Community Town Hall with local elected officials to discuss county and state issues of concern for residents and businesses throughout the Hockessin area.

According to GHADA president Mark Blake, a number of community stakeholders have committed to the event, which is designed to address concerns with DelDOT projects and any other outstanding matters important to area residents.

Confirmed attendees to the meeting include:

Matt Meyer, New Castle County Executive Janet Kilpatrick, New Castle County councilwoman, 3rd District Nichole Majeski, DelDOT deputy director Mike Smith, State Representative, 22nd District Mike Ramone, State Representative, 21st District Krista Griffith, State Representative, 12th District

Invited but unconfirmed attendees include Sen. Laura Sturgeon, 4th District

The will be a discussion and Q&A period.

Questions can be submitted in advance at signupgenius.com/go/8050c49aea828a6fe3-rep1.

The next GHADA meeting is Monday, April 15, 7 p.m., at the Hockessin Memorial Hall, 610 Yorklyn Road, Hockessin. The community meeting is expected to begin around 7:30, following a short regular GHADA business meeting.