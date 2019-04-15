The Delaware State Police, in conjunction with 14 states, completed the I-95 Drive to Save Lives and the Drive to Save Lives in Delaware campaigns April 5-7.

The law enforcement agencies in each state focused on traffic enforcement along 1,920 miles of Interstate 95 and other targeted roadways to keep motorists safe and reduce fatalities. The enforcement initiatives focused on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving, impaired driving, seatbelt use, pedestrian safety and commercial vehicle safety and enforcement.

There were 5,376 total citations for the I-95 Drive to Save Lives traffic initiative. This included 2,110 speeding arrests and 176 cell phone arrests.

In the “Delaware Drive to Save Lives” traffic initiative, the Delaware State Police, along with Bethany Beach, Cheswold, Dagsboro, Delaware Capitol, Delaware City, Delaware River and Bay Authority, Dover, Elsmere, Felton, Georgetown, Greenwood, Harrington, Laurel, Milford, Millsboro, Milton, New Castle County, Ocean View, Rehoboth Beach, Selbyville, Smyrna, Wyoming and University of Delaware police departments participated by conducting traffic enforcement across Delaware.

Delaware troopers with the support of their allied partners conducted traffic enforcement statewide targeting roadways throughout the state. In the First State, allied partners issued a total of 1573 traffic citations. Included in this total number of citations were 833 speeding arrests and 113 cell phone arrests. The Delaware State Police issued a total of 522 traffic citations.