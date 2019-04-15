Dover is recruiting for part-time police cadets with an application deadline of May 6.

The essential functions of these positions will be to provide law enforcement assistance to the police department.

The primary duties will include patrol of assigned areas in the downtown Dover and the Dover Public Library area to enforce ordinances and to assist other police personnel as directed; assist in the administrative and operational goals of the department.

This position requires excellent communications skills as well as a valid driver’s license along with a high school diploma; attendance in college is preferred. An in-depth background investigation and pre-employment drug and alcohol screening will be conducted. A physical fitness test is required.To apply, submit an application and cover letter to Dover Police Department, 400 S. Queen St., Dover, DE 19904.

Applications are available at doverpolice.org/careers or at cityofdover.com/jobs.