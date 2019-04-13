Williamsville Road between Hogtown Road and Hunting Quarter Road

From 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. April 15-26, pending weather, removal and replacement of crossroad pipes will require the daytime closure of Williamsville Road. There will be no work on Good Friday and Easter weekend.



Detour signage will be posted for motorists.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.