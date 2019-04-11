Dover Air Force Base announced construction will take place from April 13 through May 31 at the main and north gates, causing several gate closures.

The purpose of the construction is to upgrade the gate infrastructure to sustain the safety and security of the installation.

The main gate will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon April 13 to all inbound and outbound vehicle and pedestrian traffic. During this time, the north gate will be open as the base’s primary entrance and exit.

The north gate will be closed to all inbound and outbound vehicle and pedestrian traffic from April 15 through May 5, while the 436th Civil Engineer Squadron replaces the temporary orange barriers with permanent curbing. During this time, the main gate will remain open daily as the base’s primary entrance and exit. Additionally, the south gate commercial vehicle inspection area will be open from 6:30 to 8 a.m. weekdays for privately owned vehicles to enter the base.

After construction at the north gate is completed, construction efforts will shift to the main gate. From May 6-31, the main gate will be closed to inbound vehicle traffic but will still allow pedestrian and bicycle traffic to enter. Main gate outbound lanes will remain open to vehicle traffic 24/7. During main gate construction, the north gate will be open 24/7 as the base's primary entry and exit point, and the south gate will be open from 6:30 to 8 a.m. for privately owned vehicles to enter.

The visitor center will remain open during normal hours and will be accessible throughoutApril and May.

During peak traffic times, Security Forces personnel will direct traffic through the remaining gates as expeditiously as possible.

For more, visit dover.af.mil or facebook.com/doverairforcebase.