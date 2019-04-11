Directors Josh Gross and Laura Howard announced auditions for Second Street Players’ summer 2019 production of the musical “Happy Days” will be held at 7 p.m. April 28 and May 1 at Riverfront Theatre, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

Based on the TV series, “Happy Days,” this new musical introduces the Cunninghams. The drive-in malt shop and No. 1 hangout Arnolds is in danger of demolition, so the gang teams up to save it with a dance contest and wrestling match.

Show dates are set for July 19-21 and 26-28.

Auditions are open to anyone 16 and older. Those younger than 16 will need the directors’ permission to audition. Adult roles are also needed.

Auditioners should be prepared to sing a song, preferably from a Broadway show. All songs will be done a capella. There will be a dance audition, so dress appropriately. Auditions will also include cold readings from the script.

For more, email jgrossssphappydays@gmail.com.