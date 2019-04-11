Kelsa's owner passed away

After being adopted as a puppy nine years ago from Brandywine Valley SPCA, Kelsa finds herself back in the same shelter.

She was surrendered after her owner died.

"It's always devastating when a pet loses their home, but this is especially true in Kelsa's case," said BVSPCA program manager Amanda Ruch. "Kelsa was well-loved."

Some of Kelsa's interests include toys, car rides, playing fetch and just living a carefree life. She is housebroken and still has lots of tail-wagging to do. All she asks is to be the only fur-baby in the home.

Kelsa is currently awaiting her new home at the BVSPCA's New Castle campus. If you can give her the love and care she deserves, contact the Brandywine Valley SPCA.