Retired Family Court Judge Aida Waserstein wrote a children’s book about her journey as a 13-year-old unaccompanied minor traveling alone from Cuba to the U.S. in 1961.

The book, “My Name is Aida,” depicts her feelings about leaving the country she had known, her bewilderment about living in a strange new place, her challenges about learning English and her adjustment to a new environment. At first, distressed about feeling different, she learned to flourish, conquered adversity and became a family court judge in Delaware.

“Unaccompanied minors and the challenges they face are in the news all the time. I lived through this in 1961, and I believe my life’s story can help those children and families going through these challenges today,” said Waserstein. “In addition to a discussion of my life’s story, I created discussion points for the classroom and talking points for adults at the end of the end book with the hope that my book can give some guidance and support to today’s unaccompanied minors, their families, and those with whom they interact both in school and in the community. Every child is unique and being different is good and should be celebrated.”

For more, call 354-2800 and leave a message with the book title, along with phone number.