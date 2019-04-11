21-year-old Horell G. Haynes, of Laurel, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Laurel man found to be in possession of drugs.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, when troopers were dispatched to Fire Tower Road, in the area of the Cool Branch Development in Laurel. A suspicious person was reportedly standing in the development entrance, where there is a school bus pickup.

Upon arrival, troopers located a subject matching the description provided. Contact was made and the man, 21-year-old Horell G. Haynes, advised that he was “abandoned” there and needed to get back to the town limits of Seaford.

According to police, the trooper offered to provide Haynes with a ride and, prior to entering the car, he was patted down. Haynes was found in possession of approximately 313.26 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Haynes was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $60,200 secured bond.