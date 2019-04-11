State Auditor Kathy McGuiness issued a report detailing her first 100 days in office.

She outlined a list of measures taken since her inauguration designed to reset the auditor's office to function and operate in a manner that best serves Delaware taxpayers.

“Delaware’s Constitution imparts important responsibilities to the state auditor’s office, responsibilities designed to contribute to the state’s fiscal health,” said McGuiness. “By ensuring tax dollars are spent in the manner intended, it gives confidence to Delawareans, businesses and credit rating organizations that our state’s financial house is in order.”

During McGuiness’ first 100 days in office, she focused on addressing the erosion she discovered upon taking office; building on the office’s mission of combating fraud, waste and abuse; and serving as a resource for the state by restructuring the office, restoring resources to the office, re-examining how the office functions and restarting active community outreach.

McGuiness’ report discusses measures found within each initiative area. For example, she has prioritized completing and releasing unpublished investigations she inherited, began a recruitment program to address the 50% staff vacancy rate, canceled unnecessary contracts, upgraded office technology and started an aggressive outreach program to raise awareness of the auditor’s office.

Continuing on the theme to reset the office, McGuiness decided in 2018 to take the initiative to audit the Auditors Office.

“I contracted with a private auditing firm, one that never did business with the auditor’s office, to examine all aspects of the office’s past and current operations and functions and then benchmark us against national standards and other state auditor offices,” said McGuiness. “Their report will identify the office’s strengths, opportunities to improve, and serve as a roadmap in our path to make the Auditors Office relevant again. When the report is finished, I will release its findings and recommendations.”

Issuing a 100-day report is just the first milestone in making the auditor’s office relevant again.

“I believe this office can do better — and will do better,” said McGuiness. “It has to do better because its roles and responsibilities factor greatly into maintaining Delaware’s fiscal health and giving Delawareans confidence that their tax dollars are being spent properly.”

A copy of the report is available at bit.ly/2X2jypq.