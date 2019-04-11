The Holy Cross School Art Department will hold its annual Art Show and Fundraiser from 3 to 6:30 p.m. May 2 in the Holy Cross Church Parish Hall, 631 S. State St.

All are invited to attend.

Holy Cross students have come together to create artwork for this art show event. Every student will have their own “masterpiece” framed and on display. Attendees can purchase the framed original art to display in their home or office and a percentage of the sales goes directly to the Holy Cross School Art department.

For more, visit holycrossdover.org.