Dover International Speedway’s 50th anniversary video, which features interviews with three NASCAR champions, was released in advance of the May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, track officials announced.

The 14-minute video, produced by Pam Miller, of Fox Sports, includes historic footage, exclusive interview segments and a highlight reel of memorable moments and finishes at the Monster Mile.

The video featuresl highlights including footage of Dover’s first NASCAR race, the “Mason-Dixon 300,” from July 6, 1969; interviews with NASCAR champions Bobby Allison, Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty, the top three drivers in all-time Dover victories and highlights of their top Monster Mile triumphs; the first NASCAR Cup Series race following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, won by Dale Earnhardt Jr. in front of a sea of patriotic fans; and coverage of the Miller Genuine Draft 500, from June 4, 1995, Dover’s first NASCAR Cup Series race on its new concrete track surface.

“We’re proud of the Monster Mile’s place in auto racing history and its role as an economic driver for Delaware,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “We appreciate Bobby, Jimmie and Richard taking the time to sit down with us and relive their Dover memories. We loved taking a walk down Memory (Victory) Lane with them.”

Segments of the video, by decade, had been released to rave reviews and great fan feedback across Dover International Speedway’s social media channels in recent weeks.

Watch the video at doverspeedway.com/video.