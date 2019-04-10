Angelica Malone, a senior at Early College High School at Delaware State University, was offered more than $1.2 million in academic scholarships, along with four full-ride scholarships from colleges throughout the U.S.

Malone has the distinction of being the youngest student in ECHS and Delaware State University history. She passed her first on-campus college course at age 12 and has amassed 47-college credits while still in high school. She will graduate with honors May 16, at 16 years old.

Malone was chosen from more than 10,000 initial applicants to Albright College for the Warren L. Davis Scholarship, which covers her full tuition, fees, room and board for four years. She has decided to attend Albright College in the Honors Program this fall as a triple major, with co-majors in psychobiology and Spanish.