The Department of Transportation's contractor Marinis Brothers Inc. is scheduled to begin bridge painting on three bridges over the Assawoman Canal in Ocean View — on Route 26/Atlantic Avenue, on Kent Avenue and on Central Avenue.

This work involves concrete sealing and steel painting. During the painting of the bridges, there will be a reduction of vertical clearance over the waterway by 3 feet 3 inches.

The project began April 1 and is anticipated to be completed on Sept. 21. The painting includes the removal of the existing paint material and priming/recoating with a lead-free paint on the steel bridge. This painting will increase the service life of the bridge structures.