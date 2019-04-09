A new era in Dover Days’ storied history arrived with the formation of the Dover Days Committee Inc., officials announced April 9.

The soon-to-be-formed 501(c)(3) will start managing and producing the annual Dover Days Festival beginning with the 2020 celebration.

The Dover Days Festival started in 1933 when the Dover Garden Club hosted “A Day with the Storied Houses and Gardens of Old Dover” to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of Dover in 1683 by William Penn. Since then, the festival grew under the guidance of the Friends of Old Dover to include carriages, parades, garden tours, crafts and games. Kent County Tourism took over production and management of the annual event in 1995.

The Dover Days Committee was formed in conjunction with Dover and downtown Dover organizations to help produce, fundraise and manage the annual Dover Days Festival. The new committee consists of community leaders who want to preserve the tradition of the event while also introducing festival goers to the great things to see and do year-round in downtown Dover. Proceeds from the Dover Days Festival will benefit Downtown Dover projects, making positive impacts for the heart of the city.

The new Dover Days Committee will be comprised of downtown Dover organizations and passionate community partners. Downtown Dover organizations include Dover, Downtown Dover Partnership, Chesapeake Utilities, Destination Downtown Dover, First State Heritage Park, Friends of Old Dover and Kent County Tourism. Each organization will have a seat on the board, allowing for additional members to be recruited and get involved.

In addition to Mayor Robin Christiansen, Gary Camp and John Doerfler, board members include Chris Cooper, Lorraine Dion, Diane Laird, Mary Mason, John Martin, Donna Mitchell, April Morehouse, Thomas Smith, Todd Stonesifer and Sarah Zimmerman.

Those interested in joining the committee should contact jdoerfler@visitdelawarevillages.com or call 734-4888.

For more, visit doverdaysfestival.com.