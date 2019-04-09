Two artists won top honors in Delaware’s Waterfowl Stamp and Trout Stamp art contests.

A painting of an American wigeon and a chocolate labrador retriever by Guy Crittenden, of Richmond, Virginia, will grace the 2020-21 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp. A painting of a rainbow trout by Jeffrey Klinefelter, of Etna Green, Indiana, will adorn the 2020 Delaware Trout Stamp. Both contests are sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife.

The annual stamp art competition, held April 4 at the Dover Public Library, drew 19 entries for the 2020-21 Waterfowl Stamp and 11 entries for the 2020 Trout Stamp. Trout Stamp artwork entries could be of a rainbow, brown or brook trout.

Crittenden receives a $2,500 prize and 150 artist’s proofs of the limited edition print series of his first-place entry. A naturalist with an interest in ornithology, Crittenden began drawing and painting at an early age based on his experiences with nature. He has won the Virginia Migratory Waterfowl Conservation Stamp competition seven times, including the 2019-20 contest in March.

Klinefelter receives a $250 prize and retains the rights to reproduce and sell prints of the stamp artwork. After developing an interest in drawing and painting at a young age, Klinefelter graduated from Indiana University’s Herron School of Art. His interest in wildlife art came a few years later when he entered the Federal Duck Stamp and Indiana Duck Stamp contests. Other winners were:

— 2020/21 Waterfowl Stamp: second place, Jeffrey Klinefelter, Etna Green, Indiana; third place, Mark Thone, Shakopee, Minnesota; honorable mentions: Scott Calpino, Bernville, Pennsylvania; Caleb Metrich, Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin; and Karin Snoots, Harbeson, Delaware.

— 2020 Trout Stamp: second place, Eric Jablonowski, Suwanee, Georgia, rainbow trout; third place, Ryan Rickaby, Green Bay, Wisconsin, brown trout; honorable mentions: Micah Hanson, St. Charles, Minnesota, brown trout; Jeffrey Klinefelter, Etna Green, Indiana, brown trout; and Ryan Peterson, Jackson, Wyoming, brown trout.

The winning 2020-21 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp will be available for purchase July 1, 2020, and the winning 2020 Delaware Trout Stamp will be available for purchase Jan. 1, 2020.

Waterfowl and Trout Stamp entries will be on display April 15-26 in the Licensing Office at DNREC’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. For more, call 739-9918.

For more call 739-9918, or visit bit.ly/2D8Nhp7 and bit.ly/2X0B0L5.