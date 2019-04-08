The Delaware Department of Transportation will be reconfiguring lanes at the two mainline toll plazas on Route 1 located at Dover and Biddles Corner to allow for a more streamlined flow through the E-ZPass express lanes.

Motorists approaching the toll plaza and destined for the E-ZPass express lanes must merge into the leftmost lane of Route 1, which splits into two lanes nearing the toll plaza. Beyond the plaza, the leftmost E-ZPass express lane ends, and motorists must then merge back to the right to continue on Route 1.

Due to the increased usage of the high speed E-ZPass facilities over the years resulting in nearly 70% of vehicles utilizing the E-ZPass at each of Delaware's three mainline toll plazas — Newark, Dover and Biddles Corner — DelDOT will be undertaking a project to permit two continuous highway-speed through lanes both approaching and exiting the toll plaza areas in an effort to better accommodate the predominant traffic movement and relieve congestion during peak times due to merging vehicles.

The work will take place at the Dover Toll Plaza on or about April 15 will occur during night time off-peak hours to minimize disruptions to the traveling public. Motorists can expect lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., as well as the periodic closure of the E-ZPass express lanes. The work is expected to last two to three nights.

The traffic pattern shift at the Biddles Corner Toll Plaza will take place in late 2019 or early 2020 after other projects in the area have been completed so as not to disrupt or overlap activities within the projects' work zones or temporary traffic patterns.

The new lane configuration will allow both through lanes to access the E-ZPass express lanes, thus eliminating the merges both approaching and exiting the toll plazas. Cash customers will now be required to use only the right lane approaching the plaza and then keep right as the lane splits in order to enter the toll area. Upon exiting, cash customers will then be required to merge left back onto mainline Route 1.

The project involves signing and striping changes only; no pavement modifications are needed. Overhead guide signs approaching the toll plazas will be replaced to reflect the changes in lane assignments, and portable changeable message signs will be stationed at the approaches of each plaza to alert and remind motorists of the change in traffic pattern.