The Dover Century Club will hold its annual spring luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 17 at Maple Dale Country Club, 180 Maple Dale Circle, Dover.

As part of the cub’s community service program, a college scholarship will be awarded to a deserving senior from a local high school.

Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are invited to join the club. Call 674-3775 and leave a message; a membership coordinator will return the call. Organized in 1897, the Dover Century Club is a member of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. The club supports programs in community service, education, the arts, home life, international outreach and public issues. Projects include support of seniors, people with disabilities, military families, veterans, and the homeless, scholarships and educational programs for children and youth leaders and participation in Dover Days and the 18th Century Market Fair.