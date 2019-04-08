Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, reintroduced the bipartisan Cyber League of Indo-Pacific States Act, which would establish a cyber community of regional allies and partners to combat cyberattacks that threaten the U.S. economy.

The legislation would further the robust cybersecurity cooperation called for in the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act.

“The increasing use of cyber attacks and cybercrime to steal information, influence populations, and attack infrastructure requires a global solution,” said Coons. “I am proud to introduce this resolution to urge the Administration to work with our partners in the Indo-Pacific to ensure a free and open Internet safe from economically crippling cyberattacks.”

CLIPS Treaty member countries would agree to create an Information Sharing and Analysis Center; consult on emerging cyber threats; pledge not to conduct or support theft of intellectual property; introduce and enforce minimum criminal punishment for cyber theft; extradite cyber thieves; enforce laws protecting intellectual property, including patents; ensure government agencies comply with software license terms; minimize data localization requirements consistent with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement; seek cooperation with respect to standards; provide for public input when devising legislation on cybersecurity; and cooperate on the attribution of cyberattacks and impose appropriate consequences.