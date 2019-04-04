Tyrone's owner passed away

Gatehouse Media Delaware is partnering with Brandywine Valley SPCA to publicize adoptable animal each week. Check back on Thursdays each week for a new animal looking for a home! Tyrone, through no fault of his own, finds himself at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus at the age of 13. The handsome Tyrone had a loving family his entire life, but that all changed when his owner died and there was no one to care for him anymore. The owner's family turned to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, who knew they had to help this poor boy. That was back in January, and Tyrone is still looking for the perfect home to live out his golden years. He took some time adjusting to shelter life, but staff has reported that he has started to come around, seeking attention and love from them. It's not known how he is with dogs, but he is currently living with other cats in the BVSPCA's community cat room. The ideal home for this sweet boy would be a quiet one where he can have time to get used to his surroundings. He was very loved in his previous home and is waiting to become a loving member of a family once again. Stop by the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus to visit with Tyrone and possibly give him the forever home he deserves.