Middletown church celebrates fifth anniversary with congregation and community

The congregation at Living Grace Worship Cathedral in Middletown celebrated the church’s fifth anniversary Saturday and Sunday at its new location at 100 W. Green St.

Bishop Jeffery J. Broughton Sr. showed his gratitude to the community and the congregation for their support in the church’s progress through the years.

“I want to personally thank the community of Middletown, Odessa and Townsend, the members past and present for embracing myself, my wife Pastor Dawn Y. Broughton and our two children Kailyn, 19, and Jeffery Jr., 17, for the five years we have all served together in this great community,” he said. “Living Grace Worship Cathedral would not be where it is today without wonderful leaders and members of our church. On behalf of myself, Pastor Dawn and our entire family I want to wish our church membership of Living Grace Worship Cathedral a very happy fifth church anniversary and many more to come.”

Living Grace Worship Cathedral’s new location, across from the firehouse of Middletown’s Volunteer Hose Company, is the former site of Connection Community Church. The Connection congregation is holding services at the Everett Theatre until construction is finished at Connection's new building just north of Middletown.

Living Grace started in February 2014, meeting at Redding Middle School. Then in December 2014, the congregation moved into its first building at the corner of Wood and West Lake streets.

Now at the West Green Street site, the congregation has more space inside and out with seating for about 200 in the sanctuary compared to about 80 in the former location, plus a larger parking lot.

“It’s a breath of fresh air to have a place where more families can come together in worship,” said Bishop Broughton. “We want this to be a place where everyone can feel comfortable to grow spiritually and feel involved. It’s been a faith walk and we’re excited to see what the next five years will bring.”

The new location has more classrooms for small group studies and for youth and young adult classes.

“We have a larger sanctuary with the flexibility to move in tables for banquets like after our anniversary service,” said Bishop Broughton. “There’s a small kitchen which will help with our community outreach meal programs.”

The fifth anniversary service theme was "All Roads Lead to Grace," based on Second Corinthians 12:9. The program began Saturday with the baptism of 11 candidates, followed on Sunday with “Friends & Family Morning Worship,” featuring guest preacher Rev. Dr. Ronald Owens from New Hope Baptist Church in New Jersey and Psalmist Evangelist Tiphani Cade. Twenty new members who completed the new membership class received certificates.

Then Sunday afternoon, the banquet was held, featuring guest preacher Rev. Dr. Christopher Alan Bullock from Canaan Baptist Church of New Castle and presentations of proclamations from the offices of U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long office and the Delaware State Senate.

Church services and programs

Regular weekly programs at Living Grace Worship Cathedral include the Sunday Impact Study Group at 9 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m., and Wednesday midweek recharge worship at 7 p.m.

The praise and worship music team rehearses on Saturday mornings.

The church offers programs for youth and young adults, and free “Kingdom Fitness” classes are held Saturday mornings and Monday nights.

An adult daycare program is in the planning stages, tentatively set to open this fall for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

“We’re also excited about the Peach Festival in August,” said Broughton. “Connection Community Church always offered a lot of activities for the community here during the festival, and so we’re planning to partner with Connection and with Frank’s Karate to continue that tradition.”

For more information, see the website LGWCDE.org or call (302) 285-9754.