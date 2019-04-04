Gander RV, the Official RV & Outdoor Company of NASCAR, and Dover International Speedway reached a partnership agreement for the entitlement of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 5, track officials announced.

The “Gander RV 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race — set to air on Fox Sports 1 at 2 p.m. ET — is the 11th race in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and the first of two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at the Monster Mile in 2019, Dover International Speedway’s 50th Anniversary season. Dover has hosted at least one NASCAR Cup Series race every year since 1969.

Gander Outdoors, the new sponsor of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and a subsidiary of Camping World Holdings Inc., continues to expand the national footprint of its Gander RV dealer network. The rollout of additional Gander RV dealer network locations across the country will serve outdoor enthusiasts who are passionate about traveling in RVs and experiencing outdoor activities. To find a location, visit ganderrv.com.

As part of a larger agreement with Dover, Gander RV, along with sister company Camping World, will have the ability to host RV shows at the Dover facilities in 2019.

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the JEGS 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on May 3 and the Allied Steel Buildings 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on May 4.

For more, visit doverspeedway.com.