The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that a house fire in Hockessin, on the evening of April 2, was accidental.

According to a press release from the fire marshal, the Hockessin Fire Company was alerted to a fire in the 1100 block of Old Lancaster Pike, shortly after 7 p.m.

Fire apparatus arrived with heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence. Surrounding fire departments were called to assist, the release states.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office were called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in the second floor bedroom and was caused by a malfunction of a lamp.

The fire heavily damaged the residence and caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

No one was injured in the fire and the displaced family of two is staying with relatives.