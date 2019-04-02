All aboard April 7.

You can hear that train a-comin’ – and it’s coming to Hockessin this weekend.

The Hockessin Merchants Express is happening on Sunday, April 7, in conjunction with the Wilmington & Western Railroad and the Hockessin Business Association, who have combined to showcase Hockessin.

When the WWRR usually passes through town, passengers arrive in Hockessin, spend only half an hour in town, and then return back to the railroad's Greenbank Station.

For this trip, however, passengers will be depart the station at 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Hockessin at 11:30 a.m.

Passengers will be allowed the opportunity to disembark for two hours and walk to area businesses, eateries, and parks, according to a press release from the Hockessin Business Association.

According to WWRR member Bill Hardon, Sunday’s train will be a “steam excursion,” with steam engine #58 making the run.

A continental breakfast will be served on the train during the one-hour trip to Hockessin.

According to HBA member Charles Shattuck, businesses along Old Lancaster Pike and Hockessin Corner should expect to see the majority of visitors.

The Hockessin Business Association is looking into a shuttle to take passengers to locations along Route 41.

Businesses too far for walking will be able to hand out pre-provided promotional materials via a table staffed with volunteers.

For tickets or more information, visit wwrr.com.