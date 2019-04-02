Indian River School District will host two public meetings and a Facebook Live session in the coming weeks to highlight the major capital improvement referendum scheduled for May 7.

Meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 11 at Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown, and at 6:30 p.m. April 16 at Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro.

At each meeting, district officials will give a presentation outlining the referendum initiatives. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The Facebook Live session is set for 7:30 p.m. May 2 on the district’s Facebook page, bit.ly/2FIlaO4. Superintendent Mark Steele will explain the referendum and viewers will have the opportunity to submit questions.

The referendum will seek funding for the construction of a new Sussex Central High School, an eight-classroom addition at Indian River High School and a four-classroom addition at Selbyville Middle School.

For more, call 436-1079 or visit irsd.net/referendum.