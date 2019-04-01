Here is your roundup of reported police and fire activity for the past week

Man shot three times at Country Village apartments

Dover police are probing an early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Country Village apartment complex in the 400 block of Country Drive.

Police learned the victim was walking toward an apartment when he and another person heard a gunshot. Both started running, but the victim was struck twice in the right arm and once in the hip.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Four burglary suspects nabbed near Pearsons Corner

Delaware State Police have made four arrests following an investigation into a January break-in and firearm theft.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the case began Jan. 27 when troopers were sent to a home in the 5100 block of Halltown Road (Del. Route 8) to investigate a theft complaint. Their investigation showed someone had forced open the victim’s gun safe and taken several weapons.

Their continuing investigation developed 35-year-old Clayton resident Jason M. Johnson as the suspect, Jaffe said.

Two months after the break-in, on March 26, Johnson was spotted driving a 1953 Chevrolet pickup on Rose Dale Road; he was taken into custody without incident.

Troopers traced the vintage truck to a home in the 3000 block of Halltown Road, a building that had been damaged in a recent fire and had been burglarized early in 2019.

Troopers went to the site and spotted two women loading numerous items into a vehicle’s trunk, sparking the suspicion a burglary was in progress, Jaffe said.

The women, identified as Tiffany Creed, 30, of Camden-Wyoming and Tina Creed, 32, of Magnolia were quickly taken into custody. Tina Creed was wearing a wig at the time, Jaffe added.

A third suspect, David D. Smith, 29, of Camden-Wyoming, was found hiding on the vehicle’s floorboard; he also was taken into custody.

Tina Creed’s three children, aging from 10 months to 3 years old all present at the time.

Troopers recovered about $42,000 worth of stolen property along with four firearms, Jaffe said.

Johnson is facing the following charges: seven counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, seven counts of theft of a firearm, and single counts of second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, and motor vehicle theft.

He has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $110,000 secured bond.

Tiffany and Tina Creed each are charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, second-degree conspiracy, theft of property valued at less than $1,500, and three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child.

Tiffany Creed was committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $17,000 secured bond.

Tina Creed also was charged with wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony; she was sent to Baylor on a $22,000 secured bond.

Smith is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, second-degree conspiracy, theft of property valued at less than $1,500, theft of property valued at more than $1,500, and three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child.

Smith was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

Traffic stop yields crack, Ecstasy and marijuana

Dover police have arrested two men on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the arrests took place at about 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 in the area of Stevenson Drive and White Oak Road.

Police spotted 26-year-old Randall Harris, who did not have a valid license, driving a vehicle with two children inside who were not properly restrained. Officers also smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle after the stop, Hoffman said.

A passenger, 34-year-old Terrance Smith, was carrying a small amount of marijuana as well as 30 Ecstasy pills. Harris himself was in possession of 13.9 grams of crack cocaine.

Harris is charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia. and a number of traffic offenses.

Smith is charged with intent to deliver Ecstasy, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both later were released from custody on their own recognizance.

Fugitive arrested in Dover on drug charges

A Dover man wanted out of Kent County Superior court on a number of outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the man as 32-year-old Damian Legrand.

Dover officers and those from the US Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force spotted Legrand making what appeared to be drug sales from a home on Representative Lane, near the Silver Lake Center. Officers obtained a search warrant and made the arrest after Legrand was found to be carrying heroin, marijuana, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Legrand is charged with five counts of delivering heroin, as well as single counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $71,000 secured bond and had his bond revoked on two prior pending drug dealing cases.

Police probe early morning shooting

Dover police have begun an investigation into an early morning shooting in the city.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday, March 30, in the first block of Weston Drive, near the Booker T. Washington Elementary School. Responding to a report about shots having been fired, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police performed emergency First Aid until medical personnel arrived and took the man to a local hospital.

He is reported to be in critical condition, Hoffman said.

Fire damages Dover home

A mid-morning fire in Dover has sent two people to the hospital.

Firefighters with the Dover Fire Department were alerted at 9:59 a.m. to the blaze at 34 Sherwood Court, according to the department’s run log.

Arriving on the scene, firefighters attacked the blaze and later opened a hole in the building’s roof to ventilate the fire.

The fire at the two-story single-family home was declared under control by 10:24, Deputy Fire Chief Michael J. O’Connor Jr. said.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Additional help was called in from the Camden-Wyoming, Cheswold and Little Creek fire companies, O’Connor said. The Magnolia and Hartly volunteer companies were on standby to cover for Dover, he added.

The scene has been turned over to the state fire marshal to determine the fire’s origin and cause, O’Connor said.

Magnolia man jailed after assault on state trooper

Troopers with the Delaware State Police have arrested a Magnolia man after he allegedly assaulted one of their officers.

The incident took place at about 8:55 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at a home on Barker’s Landing Road, where troopers had gone looking for 28-year-old Lionel Thompson.

Thompson was wanted for a number of Magnolia-area thefts and criminal trespassing complaints occurring on March 23 and March 26, division spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said.

State troopers contacted Thompson as he was walking onto the home’s porch, but he gave a false name and tried to run inside, Bratz said. Thompson refused an order to put his hands behind his back and instead started a fight with the trooper. Both fell to the wooden porch and Thompson allegedly struck the trooper.

Thompson broke free and ran into a nearby wooded area, but later was seen climbing a ladder into a second-floor window of his home. Thompson was found hiding in the home’s attic, Bratz said.

The trooper was taken to the Bayhealth Hospital’s Kent Campus, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then released. Thompson also was treated at Bayhealth, released and then taken to Troop 3.

There he was charged with second-degree assault resulting in injury to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, criminal impersonation and two counts of criminal mischief.

Arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7, Thompson now is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institute, Georgetown, on a $10,000 secured bond.