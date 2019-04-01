The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover, will host four thought-provoking constitutional programs as part of its sixth annual Coffee Hour Lecture Series, “The Rising Sun: The U.S. Constitution,” beginning April 4.

Lectures will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Complimentary coffee and cookies are available.

The series begins with the April 4 “The Constitutional Convention and Ratification,” during which historical interpreter Nicole Worthley explores the debates, compromises and writing of the U.S. Constitution during the Constitutional Convention in 1787 in Philadelphia.

Historian Dan Pritchett will discuss “Articles One to Seven” on April 11, covering the powers and duties of the legislative and executive branches and exploring the creation of the judiciary and other powers still important today.

Historic site interpreter Dennis Fisher will discuss “The Bill of Rights” on April 18 — the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution and how those rights have been expanded upon and, in some cases, restricted by the courts.

The final lecture, “Amendments 11 to 17,” is set for April 25. Delaware Technical Community College political science instructor Ray Crew will explore the changes made to the Constitution over the past 232 years and the challenges that have been faced in effecting those changes.

For more, call 744-5054.