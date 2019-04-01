The Delaware State Police, in partnership with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, will join forces with other participating Delaware law enforcement agencies in the Drive to Save Lives in Delaware Campaign and the National Distracted Driving Awareness Month 2019.

This multi-jurisdictional and high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative is meant to increase traffic enforcement presence as well as enhance safety efforts across Delaware the weekend of April 5-7.

The Drive to Save Lives in Delaware/National Distracted Driving Awareness Month campaign’s operational goal is to achieve increased highly visible traffic enforcement across the approximate 96 miles of Delaware. This initiative will be a contributing effort to support the International Association of Chiefs of Police initiative, The Drive to Save Lives Campaign, and its goal to reduce traffic deaths and injuries across the U.S. The emphasis of this initiative will be to change the high-risk behaviors of motorists, such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, unsafe driving behaviors of the operators of large trucks/buses and the failure of motorists and passengers alike to wear seat-belts.

The participating Delaware agencies in the “Drive to Save Lives in Delaware” include Delaware River and Bay Authority; Delaware State Police; and Bethany Beach, Cheswold, Dagsboro, Delaware Capitol, Delaware City, Dover, Elsmere, Felton, Georgetown, Greenwood, Harrington, Laurel, Milford, Millsboro, Milton, New Castle County, Ocean View, Rehoboth Beach, Selbyville, Smyrna, Wyoming and University of Delaware police departments.

For more, visit bit.ly/2V9fl2w.