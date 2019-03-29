Richard Duffy of Hartly died Friday morning.

UPDATE:

A 59-year-old cyclist from Hartly had died of injuries sustained in a March 14 crash.

Delaware State Police spokesman Master Cpl. Michael Austin said Richard Duffy died at Bayhealth Hospital's Kent Campus early on March 29.

Austin said Duffy was wearing dark clothing and was not using a helmet at the time of the 9:19 p.m. crash.

The driver of the car, a 56-year-old Hartly woman, was not hurt. Neither improper driving nor impairment on her behalf were contributing factors in the crash, Austin said.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Delaware State Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist that occurred Thursday night.

Division spokesman Master Cpl. Michael Austin said the crash occurred at about 9:19 p.m. Thursday, March 14 on Forest Avenue, east of Victory Chapel Road, near Pearson’s Corner.

A 59-year-old Hartly man was riding his bike, headed west, on Forest Avenue when he was hit by a 2005 PT Cruiser, driven by a 56-year-old Hartly woman. The man was thrown to the ground, and the Cruiser came to a controlled stop and remained on the scene.

Austin said the man was taken to Bayhealth Hospital’s Kent Campus, Dover, with serious injuries. It is not known if he was impaired at the time of the crash.

The woman was not hurt. Police do not consider impairment on her behalf as being a contributing factor to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cpl. R. Bryant at Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.