Maintenance crews will be removing and replacing two crossroad pipes for drainage improvements at the intersection of Burnite Mill Road and Sandtown Road, 7 a.m. April 1 until 3 p.m. April 2.

Burnite Mill Road between Hopkins Cemetery Road and Sportsmans Road AND Sandtown Road between Burnite Mill Road and Beagle Club Road, Felton will be closed.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.