Delaware Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program, announced the selection of Hugh T. Broomall of Newark as the new ESGR chair for Delaware.

The chair is an official DOD volunteer position. He will serve under with the Assistant secretary of defense for reserve affairs. The position carries a three-year term and is the equivalent of a military two-star officer under DOD protocol. Broomall will provide leadership and vision for a team of dedicated state volunteers spread across Delaware.

Broomall retired from the Delaware Air National Guard as a major general after 45 years of service. He holds a doctoral degree from Wilmington University in business administration, where he is an adjunct professor teaching graduate-level business courses. Broomall is also director of compliance, ethics and strategy for a local software integration firm. He has a record of association with community volunteer organizations.

With almost half of the U.S. military force serving in the Guard or Reserve, Broomall will have a direct impact on these men and women, and their civilian employers in Delaware.

“The patriotic support of America’s employers and the employees they share with the U.S. ensures the viability of the all-volunteer force, and thus U.S. security,” said Broomall. “ESGR applauds employers who practice personnel policies that support employee participation in the Guard and Reserve.”

Broomall is joining 53 other chairs who oversee the ESGR mission in the 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia.

