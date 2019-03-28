The Milford High School Wrestling Team was welcomed to the state capitol recently and praised for earning the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association 2019 Division II State Wrestling Championship.

It is the sixth consecutive time the team has achieved the prestigious honor.

The team was honored in the House of Representatives' Chamber where Reps. Bryan Shupe and Charles Postles presented head coach Don Parsley with a tribute commemorating the team's accomplishment. The team also met with Gov. John Carney in his Legislative Hall office.

Parsley said the team will compete in Division I next season.