Rehoboth Reads will host a book discussion on “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson from 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 8 at the Cape Henlopen Senior Center, 11 Christian St., Rehoboth Beach.

There will be an introduction and a discussion with the audience about the book and the issues it raises. Coffee and cookies will be available.

Stevenson was born in Milton and, after graduating Cape Henlopen High School, went on to Harvard Law School and became founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. Stevenson is a public interest lawyer who has dedicated his career to helping the poor, the incarcerated and the condemned. He received 29 honorary doctoral degrees, including degrees from Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Oxford University. Just Mercy is the account of an idealistic, gifted young lawyer’s coming of age, a moving window into the lives of those he has defended, and an inspiring argument for compassion in the pursuit of justice.

“We thought this book was a great choice because it not only has a local connection but also deals with an important, thought-provoking topic,” said Susan Kehoe, chair of the Rehoboth Reads Committee. “Are we more than the worst thing we’ve ever done? That is the question at the heart of this book.”

For more, visit rehobothreads.com.