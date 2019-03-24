43-year-old Toussaint L. Jones arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Lincoln man following a domestic-related assault.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 22, at around 1 p.m. Troopers were alerted that a female victim with severe facial injuries was found on the side of the roadway by a motorist and had been transported to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. According to police, she had been assaulted during a domestic incident at a residence in the 22000 block of Sagebrush Lane in Lincoln.

Upon arrival at the residence, troopers made contact with 43-year-old Toussaint L. Jones and determined that hehad engaged in a physical altercation with his 46-year-old sister in-law. Jones had allegedly struck her in the face and strangled her. She was able to flee the residence on foot and was picked up by the passing motorist.

Jones was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree assault and strangulation. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,000 cash-only bond.