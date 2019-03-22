Delaware State Police have arrested a man just south of Odessa following an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the Middletown, Odessa and Townsend areas.

Delaware State Police have arrested a man near Odessa following an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs.

The investigation began when members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force suspected that Kenyatta Berg-Moultry, 27, was selling large quantities of marijuana in the Middletown, Odessa and Townsend areas, police said.

On Thursday at about 1:19 p.m., troopers saw Berg-Moultry violate a no-contact order when a female was seen leaving his residence on North Meadow Drive, a Townsend address, just south of the town limits of Odessa.

Members of the Governor's Task Force and Dover Probation and Parole officers took Berg-Moultry into custody without incident.

He was found to be on level-two probation.

Dover Probation and Parole officers conducted an administrative search of the residence and seized:

•five Oxycodone hydrochloride 10 milligram pills,

•179.3 grams of marijuana,

•1.49 grams of suspected heroin (four capsules),

•thirty-one 5.56 ammunition rounds,

•one rifle magazine,

•drug paraphernalia,

•over $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Berg-Moultry was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 9 where he was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a weapon/ammunition by person prohibited who also possesses controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier-one quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia and breach of release.

Berg-Moultry was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $39,300 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.