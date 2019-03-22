Thirteen-year-old Irelynn Farrington of Dover is the youngest of the 17 authors featured at the Smyrna Opera House Book Festival Saturday, March 23

Thirteen-year-old Irelynn Farrington of Dover is the youngest of the authors featured at the second annual Smyrna Opera House Book Festival Saturday, March 23 from 1-4 p.m.

Farrington's book, "The Perfect Unicorn," tells the heartwarming story about the title character in an imaginary kingdom of kings, queens, princesses, knights and trolls.

The book is available at Amazon, Kindle, Goodreads, Barnes and Noble, Finding Avalon in Camden, BrowseAbout Books in Rehoboth Beach, and Bethany Beach Books.

Farrington has been using her book to help others. She donates a portion of sales to the oncology ward at Nemours/A.I. du Pont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.

She has volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in Wilmington, donating signed copies of her book to each family who attended while their children were patients at the children's hospital. Farrington also created unicorn crafts for the children to make and created a unicorn backdrop so children could be in photos with the unicorn in the background.

Farrington donates books to many elementary schools in Delaware, reads to children and makes presentations to children in schools.

She was recently honored by the Caesar Rodney School District with a Spirit of Caesar Rodney Award for her dedication to the community, her volunteerism and for being an inspiration to others.

MORE AUTHORS SCHEDULED TO ATTEND

Admission to the book festival is free.

Visitors can meet the authors, browse through books, buy books and have them signed.

The Hungry Spork Food Truck will be on site serving food and refreshments.

Along with Farrington, authors registered for the festival include:

Jill Marie Denton,

Judi Folmsbee,

Debbie Gill,

Lois Hoffman,

Frank Hopkins,

L.S. King,

Clover S. Laurel,

Rebecca Palmer,

Katie Robles,

Nancy Schlott,

Clara Small,

Doris K. Taylor,

Lisa Heather Torbert,

Charlotte Ward,

Judith Wilson,

Ingrid Wolfenden.

The Opera House is located at 7 W. South St., near South Main Street. For more information, call 653-4236 or see the website smyrnaoperahouse.org.