The grand marshal for the Lewes leg of this year’s Walk for Autism, Autism Delaware’s annual statewide community fundraiser, is 7-year-old Adrian Creed, of Milford.

The son of Andrea and Patrick Creed, Adrian is a first-grader at Kent County Community School at Booker T. Washington Elementary.

Adrian loves the ocean, spelling, numbers, animals, music, riding his bike, swimming, drawing, airplanes, socializing with schoolmates and spending time with family — especially when they get to visit favorite places, such as Aruba, the aquarium, and Disney World. He also participates in the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program.

“Autism Delaware is an amazing organization that empowers people with autism and their families through education, advocacy, social growth and community,” said Andrea. “This is our fourth year participating in the walk. We’re honored and proud to have Adrian as grand marshal.”

“Even though he is only 7, Adrian is more than up to the responsibilities involved in being grand marshal,” said Deanna Principe, Autism Delaware event manager. “In addition to making announcements at the event, he will cut the ribbon to kick off the Walk and will be leading Team Adrian, which is walking for its fourth consecutive year.”

“Team Adrian will join dozens of families that will be walking to help us reach our goal of $215,000,” said Autism Delaware Executive Director Brian Hall. “These funds will help provide support to local families and individuals who are dealing with autism, including the adults in our award-winning adult vocational program, POW&R.”

The Walk for Autism begins with the Lewes leg April 6 in Cape Henlopen State Park and continues with the Wilmington leg April 13 in Fox Point State Park. Organizers hope to attract a total of 3,000 walkers in both Lewes and Wilmington.

In addition to the walk, there will be a fun zone with crafts for children. Next door to the fun zone, the newest in products and services for individuals and families affected by autism will be on display, and a picnic area will encourage walk participants to enjoy their box lunches from home or their purchases from food trucks open for business in the park.

“The annual walk is more than a fundraiser,” says Hall. “It feels like a family reunion. Over the year, many things can happen but this one day each year, folks who are all touched by autism in one way or another are coming together. Autism Delaware is happy to be able to facilitate this gathering and the opportunities for support that it provides.”

Registration for the walk will begin at 9 a.m., and the walk will kick off at 11 a.m.

For registration and more, visit autismdelaware.org.