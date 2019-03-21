Woman strikes tree

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that occurred on Wednesday, west of Millsboro.

The incident occurred on March 20 at around 3:30 p.m., when a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Lowes Crossing Road, just east of Pear Tree Road, in the Gumboro area. For unknown reasons, the Equinox exited the roadway and struck a large tree.

The driver, an 80-year-old Joann E. Smith, of Millsboro, was properly restrained. She was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Lowes Crossing Road was closed for three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.